Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,761 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 83,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,996,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

