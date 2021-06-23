Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,802 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,517. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

