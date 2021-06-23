Amalgamated Bank Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 10,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,616,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 438.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

