ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.20. 820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

Specifically, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

