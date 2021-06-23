Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 118,358 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504 in the last ninety days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

