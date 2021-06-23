Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sino-Global Shipping America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 211.68% and a negative return on equity of 96.10%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

