Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000.

Shares of SHACU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

