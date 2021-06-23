Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition by 931.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

