Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $1,236,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Slam stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

