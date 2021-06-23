Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

