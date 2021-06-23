Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $263,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

