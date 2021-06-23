Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $26,000,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

