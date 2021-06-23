Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 520,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,954,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58.

About Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

