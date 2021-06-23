Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.83. 10,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 606,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

