AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 663.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 298.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,527,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. 121,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

