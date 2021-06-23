AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $19.37 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 977.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,204 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.51.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.02. 249,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,555. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

