AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 35,438 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $132.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,804. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $132.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.