AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 570.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,117 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. 109,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,612. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

