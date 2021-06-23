AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,188 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 92.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PACCAR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,868,000 after purchasing an additional 182,336 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. 46,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,193. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

