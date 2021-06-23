Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Shares of APT stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -1.61. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.