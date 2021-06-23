Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

