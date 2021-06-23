Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 387,694 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387,694 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.84 and a one year high of $145.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

