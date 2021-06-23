Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

