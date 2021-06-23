Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

