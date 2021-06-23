Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

