Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 303 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

AMG opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

