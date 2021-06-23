Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,578. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $610.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

