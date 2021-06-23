Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,759 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

