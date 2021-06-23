Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,100 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Quotient by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quotient in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. Research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

