Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

