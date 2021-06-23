Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $197,000 Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.34. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WVE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

