Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after acquiring an additional 700,431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Passage Bio by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PASG opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PASG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

