Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.