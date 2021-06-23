Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
