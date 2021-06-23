Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126,281 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

