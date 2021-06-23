Alan Feller Sells 10,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $18,267,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

