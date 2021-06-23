Alain Bédard Sells 15,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,496,128.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total value of C$1,718,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$2,241,400.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alain Bédard purchased 600 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00.

TSE:TFII opened at C$113.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.64 and a 1-year high of C$116.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.19.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

