Alain Bédard Sells 15,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,496,128.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total value of C$1,718,400.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$2,241,400.00.
- On Thursday, May 13th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Alain Bédard purchased 600 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00.
TSE:TFII opened at C$113.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.64 and a 1-year high of C$116.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
