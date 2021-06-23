Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

