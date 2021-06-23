Akre Capital Management LLC Buys 389,870 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529,870 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,870 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.9% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Adobe worth $727,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,404 shares of company stock worth $14,644,305 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,500. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.03 and a twelve month high of $576.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

