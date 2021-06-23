Akash Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.60 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00008672 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $188.85 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00169556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,600.15 or 1.00690362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 143,386,972 coins and its circulating supply is 65,261,497 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.