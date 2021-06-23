Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

NYSE:APD traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,728. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

