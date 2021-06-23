Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.46 ($5.25) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.64.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

