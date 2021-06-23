Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Trading Down 0.7%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 45,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 187,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 308.33% and a negative net margin of 171.34%. The company had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter.

About Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

