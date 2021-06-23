Agrello (DLT) Trading Down 31% Over Last Week

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $135,870.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00635868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

