AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $129,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

AGNC stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

