ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.82

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and traded as low as $57.52. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 255,325 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf cut ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

