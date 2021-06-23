Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

AFL stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

