Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 224,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.70. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

