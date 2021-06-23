Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.