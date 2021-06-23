Advisor OS LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shopify by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,508.44 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,209.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.