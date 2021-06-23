Advisor OS LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $131.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.49. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

